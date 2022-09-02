iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBTE opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

