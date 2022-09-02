iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBTG opened at $23.17 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.78.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) by 216.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,870 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.26% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.