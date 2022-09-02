iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IBTH opened at $22.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.47. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $25.72.
