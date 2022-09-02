iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Connable Office Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,822 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 4.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $34,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,899.6% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 41,319 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 128,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after buying an additional 38,434 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 90.5% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after buying an additional 106,072 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 978,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,196,000 after buying an additional 384,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.74. 2,468,915 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

