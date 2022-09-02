iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,754. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.17. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

