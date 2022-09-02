iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on September 8th

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.161 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $109.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.04 and its 200-day moving average is $110.15. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $110.48.

Institutional Trading of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHV. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,023,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,860,000 after buying an additional 424,856 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 906,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,903,000 after acquiring an additional 146,852 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 140.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,728,000 after purchasing an additional 236,939 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,480.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 194,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 182,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 184,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after purchasing an additional 95,224 shares during the period.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

