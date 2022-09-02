iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Increased by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.1% of Renasant Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after buying an additional 3,667,087 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after buying an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $132,733,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,386,000 after buying an additional 1,065,616 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $95.67. 193,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,792,118. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.17.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

