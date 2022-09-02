iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,494 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,240,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,177,000 after buying an additional 80,698 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 74,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 22,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IYC stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.42. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $87.51.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.