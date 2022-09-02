iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Stake Lowered by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,229 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $50.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.91. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29.

