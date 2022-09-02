ITAM Games 1-Day Volume Tops $26,285.00 (ITAM)

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One ITAM Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. ITAM Games has a total market cap of $14.66 million and $26,285.00 worth of ITAM Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ITAM Games has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ITAM Games alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00028717 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00083437 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00040833 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ITAM Games Profile

ITAM Games (ITAM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2020. ITAM Games’ total supply is 52,298,004 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. ITAM Games’ official website is itam.games/en. The Reddit community for ITAM Games is https://reddit.com/r/ITAMGames. ITAM Games’ official message board is medium.com/itam. ITAM Games’ official Twitter account is @itamgames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ITAM Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By supporting the game developers with blockchain technology, ITAM Games provides an easy way for existing games to be integrated with blockchain. And by developing the technology to collect, search, and transact digital assets, a world where users' efforts are valued is created.The ITAM Token will be used as the native token so participants can receive fair and reasonable benefits from ITAM Games ecosystem.Telegram | Weibo | Reddit | MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITAM Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITAM Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ITAM Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ITAM Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ITAM Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.