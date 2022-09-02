ITAM Games Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $14.66 Million (ITAM)

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, ITAM Games has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. ITAM Games has a total market capitalization of $14.66 million and $26,285.00 worth of ITAM Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ITAM Games coin can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ITAM Games Profile

ITAM Games (ITAM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2020. ITAM Games' total supply is 52,298,004 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins.

ITAM Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By supporting the game developers with blockchain technology, ITAM Games provides an easy way for existing games to be integrated with blockchain. And by developing the technology to collect, search, and transact digital assets, a world where users' efforts are valued is created.The ITAM Token will be used as the native token so participants can receive fair and reasonable benefits from ITAM Games ecosystem.Telegram | Weibo | Reddit | MediumWhitepaper”

