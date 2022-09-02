J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. J.Jill had a net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. J.Jill updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

J.Jill Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a market cap of $170.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Get J.Jill alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in J.Jill in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in J.Jill by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 41,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in J.Jill by 11.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 30,380 shares during the period. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About J.Jill

A number of research firms have issued reports on JILL. TheStreet upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on J.Jill to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.