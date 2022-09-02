Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Insider Sells $49,553.73 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $49,553.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Jamf Trading Down 6.7 %
Shares of JAMF opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.72.
Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
