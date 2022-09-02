Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Insider Sells $49,553.73 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $49,553.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jamf Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of JAMF opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.72.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Jamf by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jamf in the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Kopp Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 621,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 7.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 196.2% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 57,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,265 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

