Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Decreases Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,993,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,647 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 1.59% of Bank OZK worth $85,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 26,522 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 22,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Bank OZK by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $41.11. 1,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.94. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $51.39.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 45.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OZK. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

