Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Grows Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 101.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,146,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 577,264 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises 4.1% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.91% of Shopify worth $775,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Shopify by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 392.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Shopify by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.41. 456,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,854,555. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.49.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

