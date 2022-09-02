Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $176.46 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,576 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.40% of IQVIA worth $176,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IQVIA stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.33. 3,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,655. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.52 and a 200 day moving average of $222.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32.
IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus upped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.06.
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
