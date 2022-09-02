Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $22.34 Million Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 74,614 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $22,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

PBA traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.81. 23,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,834. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

