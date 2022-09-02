Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $26.95 Million Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.37% of Credit Acceptance worth $26,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CACC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.50.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $538.00. 220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $539.10 and a 200 day moving average of $543.60. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $452.48 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27. The company has a quick ratio of 15.39, a current ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $7.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.14 by ($4.20). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The business had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 54.38 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

