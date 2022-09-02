Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $344.81 Million Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,705,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,374 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.06% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $344,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,084,000 after purchasing an additional 30,332 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,070,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,626,000 after acquiring an additional 39,819 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 802,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after acquiring an additional 75,053 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 35.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 784,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,519,000 after acquiring an additional 207,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 685,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,184,000 after purchasing an additional 30,559 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.35. 5,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,306. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average is $66.64. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

DSGX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

