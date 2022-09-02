Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Increases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $109,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.70. 6,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

