Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Purchases 10,677 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 1.03% of Alarm.com worth $34,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 16.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $67.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,626. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.18. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $90.69.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $44,426.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $44,426.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $1,986,523 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

