Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 13,518,998 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,112,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,518,998 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial makes up 3.0% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 1.35% of Manulife Financial worth $557,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,753,000 after buying an additional 80,450 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3,243.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,288,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,300 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,414,000 after buying an additional 2,891,888 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $406,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 31.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MFC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,556. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

