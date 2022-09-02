Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 4,575 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 2.41% of LCI Industries worth $63,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in LCI Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in LCI Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of LCII traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.34. 440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,478. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.44. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $96.32 and a 1-year high of $163.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.99 and a 200-day moving average of $116.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.66.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

LCII has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

