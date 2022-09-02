Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Trims Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 365,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $41,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 9.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 70.5% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Progressive Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.89. 22,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.83. The firm has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $128.58.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.