Jefferies Financial Group Comments on H.I.S. Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HISJF)

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of H.I.S. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.94). The consensus estimate for H.I.S.’s current full-year earnings is ($2.94) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H.I.S.’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get H.I.S. alerts:

H.I.S. Price Performance

HISJF opened at $15.41 on Friday. H.I.S. has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69.

About H.I.S.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H.I.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.