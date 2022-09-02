Jefferies Financial Group Comments on HP Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for HP in a research note issued on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now forecasts that the computer maker will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for HP’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HPQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41. HP has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of HP

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,682 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,032 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

