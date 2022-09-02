Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for China Life Insurance in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Chen now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for China Life Insurance’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Life Insurance’s FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

China Life Insurance Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Life Insurance

NYSE:LFC opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,342,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,550,000 after purchasing an additional 110,853 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 103,413 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in China Life Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $4,486,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 154,400 shares in the last quarter.

China Life Insurance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.4847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 4.9%.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

