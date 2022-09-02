Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Rating) fell 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 552.60 ($6.68) and last traded at GBX 555 ($6.71). 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 567.50 ($6.86).

Jersey Electricity Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £170.05 million and a P/E ratio of 1,261.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 554.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 574.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and home solutions, including heating systems and hot water, renewable energy, electric transport and related chargers, amenity lighting, air conditioning, and CosyCare maintenance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Electricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Electricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.