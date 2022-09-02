JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Short Interest Down 8.4% in August

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 996,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $1,093,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,702,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,618,877.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $163,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $1,093,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,702,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,618,877.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in JFrog by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JFrog Trading Down 6.1 %

FROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $19.85 on Friday. JFrog has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $42.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 0.49.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Featured Stories

