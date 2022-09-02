JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) PT Raised to $35.00

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.03.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

NYSE:JKS opened at $57.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 0.67. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $76.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.