Jiya Acquisition (NASDAQ:JYAC) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC – Get Rating) were up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 6,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 54,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Jiya Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYAC. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the first quarter worth $45,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the first quarter worth $49,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the second quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About Jiya Acquisition

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. Jiya Acquisition Corp.

