Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) vs. EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Head-To-Head Comparison

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVE and Joby Aviation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVE N/A N/A $14.52 million N/A N/A Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$180.32 million ($0.39) -13.41

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

EVE has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Joby Aviation has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EVE and Joby Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVE 0 2 1 0 2.33 Joby Aviation 0 4 2 0 2.33

EVE presently has a consensus price target of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 16.24%. Joby Aviation has a consensus price target of $9.20, suggesting a potential upside of 75.91%. Given Joby Aviation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Joby Aviation is more favorable than EVE.

Profitability

This table compares EVE and Joby Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVE N/A -9.95% -2.05% Joby Aviation N/A -21.14% -18.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of EVE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.3% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Joby Aviation beats EVE on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc. develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems. The company is based in Melbourne, Florida.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

