JOE (JOE) Market Cap Hits $73.23 Million

JOE (JOE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One JOE coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JOE has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a market cap of $73.23 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,576.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.77 or 0.07381475 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00824024 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016274 BTC.
JOE Coin Profile
JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 322,631,849 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
JOE Coin Trading
