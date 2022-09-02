John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.30 and last traded at $22.30. Approximately 1,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.88% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

