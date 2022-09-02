John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.30 and last traded at $22.30. Approximately 1,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.
John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.88% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JHMB)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.