Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825,710 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Johnson Controls International worth $3,896,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 563.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

