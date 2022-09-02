Joint Ventures (JOINT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,038.00

Joint Ventures (JOINT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $1,421.49 and approximately $3,038.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,209.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00132523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00034330 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00084850 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io.

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.