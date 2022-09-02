JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Neutral

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LYB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day moving average is $98.32.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $223,744,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,011 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,077 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,336,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

