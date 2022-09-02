JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lifted by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.8% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.01. The company had a trading volume of 285,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,565,821. The stock has a market cap of $343.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

