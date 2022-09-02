JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,103,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 27,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 86,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.0 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,565,821. The company has a market capitalization of $342.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.