JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Target Price to GBX 320

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Tesco Stock Down 2.1 %
OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. Tesco has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $12.47.
Tesco Company Profile
