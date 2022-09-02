Kalata (KALA) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Kalata (KALA) traded up 22.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Kalata has a market cap of $13,167.47 and approximately $226.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kalata has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One Kalata coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,844% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.38 or 0.14864822 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00813086 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015826 BTC.
Kalata Profile
Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial.
Buying and Selling Kalata
