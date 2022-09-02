Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $270.00

Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.26), with a volume of 447632 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.32).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on shares of Kape Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 292.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 331.75. The firm has a market cap of £948.44 million and a P/E ratio of 3,437.50.

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

