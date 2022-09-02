Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.23 and last traded at $32.23. Approximately 231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Kewpie Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $37.25.

About Kewpie

(Get Rating)

Kewpie Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing, wholesaling, transporting, and warehousing of food products in Japan and internationally. It offers condiments, including mayonnaise and dressings, and vinegar; egg products, such as liquid eggs, frozen eggs, dried eggs, egg spreads, and thick omelets; and delicatessen products comprising salads and delicatessen foods, and packaged salads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kewpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.