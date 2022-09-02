KeyCorp Trims Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Target Price to $70.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.68.

Coupa Software Stock Down 3.3 %

COUP opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $270.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,017.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 24,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

