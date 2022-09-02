Kingboard Laminates (OTC:KGBLY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Kingboard Laminates (OTC:KGBLY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Kingboard Laminates Stock Up 4.1 %
OTC:KGBLY opened at 22.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 31.37. Kingboard Laminates has a twelve month low of 21.46 and a twelve month high of 42.54.
Kingboard Laminates Company Profile
