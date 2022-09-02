Kingboard Laminates (OTC:KGBLY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Kingboard Laminates (OTC:KGBLYGet Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Kingboard Laminates Stock Up 4.1 %

OTC:KGBLY opened at 22.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 31.37. Kingboard Laminates has a twelve month low of 21.46 and a twelve month high of 42.54.

Kingboard Laminates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells laminates in the People's Republic of China, other Asian countries, Europe, and the United States. It operates through Laminates, Properties, and Investments segments. The company offers glass epoxy laminates, paper laminates, and composite epoxy material laminates.

