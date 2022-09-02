Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Plans $0.17 Dividend

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1663 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Kingspan Group Price Performance

Shares of Kingspan Group stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.70. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $126.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KGSPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kingspan Group from €103.00 ($105.10) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Kingspan Group from €120.00 ($122.45) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Kingspan Group from €55.00 ($56.12) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingspan Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Featured Articles

