Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.36 billion-$17.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.50 billion.

NYSE:KSS traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $29.62. 448,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,723,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average is $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KSS. Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Kohl’s to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.27.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kohl’s by 54.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 13.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 60.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

