Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $22.10. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Koninklijke Vopak Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

