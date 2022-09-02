Kopernik Global Investors LLC Increases Holdings in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,461,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,068 shares during the quarter. Vista Gold comprises 0.2% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Vista Gold were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 68.1% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 440,759 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,594,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Gold stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. 48 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,297. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.45. Vista Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.12.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

