KULR Technology Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts (OTCMKTS:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for KULR Technology Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for KULR Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for KULR Technology Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
KULR Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of KULR opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $150.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. KULR Technology Group has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.81.
Institutional Trading of KULR Technology Group
KULR Technology Group Company Profile
KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.
