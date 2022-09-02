KULR Technology Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts (OTCMKTS:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for KULR Technology Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for KULR Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for KULR Technology Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Shares of KULR opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $150.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. KULR Technology Group has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in KULR Technology Group by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,644 shares during the period. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

